GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Drivers to stage protest in Yadgir today

January 04, 2024 06:16 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau

The district unit of the Karnataka Chalakara Okkuta has planned to hold a protest against the new hit-and-run law on Friday.

Addressing a press conference in Yadgir on Thursday, Basavaraj M. Chatnalli of the organisation said that the new law which proposes to impose a maximum punishment of 10 years in the case of rash and negligent driving is against the interest of drivers.

“The Union government could have implemented pro-drivers schemes instead of introducing such an anti-drivers law to punish them. The okkuta will oppose the law demanding that the government take back the law to protect the interest of drivers,” he said.

He also said that 250 drivers will take out a procession from the Taxi Stand to Subhas Chandra Bose Circle and submit a memorandum seeking withdrawal of the law.

Channabasava Abbetumkur and others were present.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.