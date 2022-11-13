Driver’s quick thinking saves passengers as bus catches fire in Hubballi

ADVERTISEMENT

Over 30 passengers were saved when the driver noticed a fire in the rear end of the bus in time, in Hubballi on Saturday night.

A private bus going from Pune to Udupi caught fire when its rear wheel came loose after the tube exploded near the Karwar road cross on the Hubballi-Dharwad bypass. The driver noticed the fire and immediately stopped the bus.

Staff of Reshma travels in Hubballi told the police that passengers were woken up by the driver at around 2.45 am and asked to get down with or without their luggage.

Within 15 minutes, the entire bus caught fire. However, all passengers were saved, a police officer said. A case has been registered in old Hubballi police station.