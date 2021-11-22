Karnataka

Drivers charred to death as lorries collide

In a gruesome road accident, two lorries crashed into each other resulting in the vehicles being engulfed in a fire and their drivers burnt alive near Thonasanahalli village in Shahabad taluk late on Sunday night.

As per police sources, both the lorry drivers were charred to death. And, the police were able to recover only the mortal remains of the drivers from the accident site.

The accident is said to have occurred between a sugar-laden lorry and another lorry transporting liquor. The gruesome collision is said to have taken place on the Shahabad-Jewargi Road near Thonasanahalli village.

Fire and Emergency Services from Chittapur and Jewargi reached the spot and doused the flames.

A case has been registered at the Shahabad Police Station.


