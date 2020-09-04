Drivers can no longer choose hospitals under ‘108’ ambulance service

The State Cabinet has decided to remove some of the obstacles in transporting patients in ‘108’ ambulances.
Presently, there are complaints that ambulance drivers are deciding the hospitals to be admitted in case of an emergency rather than the patients and their families taking a call on the issue, Law Minister J.C. Madhuswamy said. The new rules would now allow the patients to decide the hospitals based on their requirements.
Similarly, there were issues related to geographical jurisdiction as earlier each ambulance was allowed to travel within a certain area. This was resulting the ambulance drivers often shifting the patients into other jurisdictional vehicles in case of a long journey. However, now such curbs have been removed and it is the responsibility of the ambulances to reach the patients till the end point, the Minister said.
The government, which has called for tenders to choose the service provider for these ‘108’ ambulance service, would incorporate such changes in the rules concerned, the Minister said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath