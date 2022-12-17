Driver who falsely claimed he was attacked by Marathi activists arrested in Belagavi

December 17, 2022 05:11 pm | Updated 05:11 pm IST - Belagavi

The police arrested the driver of a government organisation for falsely claiming that his vehicle was attacked by Marathi activists.

Chetan Kumar N., driver of an Agriculture and Rural Development bank in Bengaluru, who was coming to Belagavi for the Legislative Assembly winter session duty, complained to the police that on December 15 his vehicle was damaged in an attack by some Marathi activists around 10.30 pm. He told them that some activists had stopped him near the Suvarna Soudha and broke the glass of his jeep.

However, investigation revealed that the claim was false. Officers found that his vehicle was involved in a minor accident, where the jeep’s glass was broken. He was driving under the influence of alcohol and the vehicle was damaged in the evening.

Investigators found CCTV camera footage of the toll gate at Hire Bagewadi village where his vehicle passed at around 7.30 p.m. This proved that the glass of the jeep was damaged three hours before he had entered the Suvarna Soudha premises.

The police arrested the driver and registered a case, charging him with misleading officers and trying to create enmity between groups.

Commissioner of Police M.B. Boralingaiah has requested the public not to believe in fake news.