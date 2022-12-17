Driver who falsely claimed he was attacked by Marathi activists arrested in Belagavi

December 17, 2022 05:11 pm | Updated 05:11 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

The police arrested the driver of a government organisation for falsely claiming that his vehicle was attacked by Marathi activists.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chetan Kumar N., driver of an Agriculture and Rural Development bank in Bengaluru, who was coming to Belagavi for the Legislative Assembly winter session duty, complained to the police that on December 15 his vehicle was damaged in an attack by some Marathi activists around 10.30 pm. He told them that some activists had stopped him near the Suvarna Soudha and broke the glass of his jeep.

However, investigation revealed that the claim was false. Officers found that his vehicle was involved in a minor accident, where the jeep’s glass was broken. He was driving under the influence of alcohol and the vehicle was damaged in the evening.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Investigators found CCTV camera footage of the toll gate at Hire Bagewadi village where his vehicle passed at around 7.30 p.m. This proved that the glass of the jeep was damaged three hours before he had entered the Suvarna Soudha premises.

The police arrested the driver and registered a case, charging him with misleading officers and trying to create enmity between groups.

Commissioner of Police M.B. Boralingaiah has requested the public not to believe in fake news.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US