Driver suffers burns after petrol tanker overturns and catches fire

The police, Fire and Emergency Services put out the fire

A 37-year-old driver of a petroleum tanker suffered burns after the tanker hit an electricity pole, overturned and caught fire between Adanuru and Padigatte in Holalkere taluk of Chitradurga district on Saturday night.

The police gave the name of the injured as Bhanuprakash of Chikkamaranahalli in Hassan district.

He was immediately shifted to Holalkere Taluk Government Hospital.

The police and the Fire and Emergency Services personnel rushed to the spot and doused the fire.

Chikkajajuru Police have registered a case.

