Driver suffers burns after petrol tanker overturns and catches fire

A 37-year-old driver of a petroleum tanker suffered burns after the tanker hit an electricity pole, overturned and caught fire between Adanuru and Padigatte in Holalkere taluk of Chitradurga district on Saturday night.
The police gave the name of the injured as Bhanuprakash of Chikkamaranahalli in Hassan district.
He was immediately shifted to Holalkere Taluk Government Hospital.
The police and the Fire and Emergency Services personnel rushed to the spot and doused the fire.
Chikkajajuru Police have registered a case.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor