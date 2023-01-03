Driver killed as truck collides with another and falls into stream

January 03, 2023 06:46 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - KALABURAGI

A driver died and two were injured after a truck carrying steel rods collided with another transporting gas and fell into a stream near Shakhapur village in Aland taluk of Kalaburagi district on Tuesday.

The deceased truck driver was identified as 37-year-old Devendrappa S. Kamble, a resident of Tadkal village in Aland taluk. The two injured who were in the truck jumped into the stream and managed to save their lives.

The consignment was loaded onto the truck at Chennai in Tamil Nadu and was to be delivered at Pune in Maharashtra.

Mid-way, Kamble stopped at his native village for a couple of days before starting for Pune early on Tuesday. His truck collided with the truck transporting gas, overturned and fell into the stream.

Aland Police have registered a case.