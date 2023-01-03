HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Driver killed as truck collides with another and falls into stream

January 03, 2023 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

A driver died and two were injured after a truck carrying steel rods collided with another transporting gas and fell into a stream near Shakhapur village in Aland taluk of Kalaburagi district on Tuesday.

The deceased truck driver was identified as 37-year-old Devendrappa S. Kamble, a resident of Tadkal village in Aland taluk. The two injured who were in the truck jumped into the stream and managed to save their lives.

The consignment was loaded onto the truck at Chennai in Tamil Nadu and was to be delivered at Pune in Maharashtra.

Mid-way, Kamble stopped at his native village for a couple of days before starting for Pune early on Tuesday. His truck collided with the truck transporting gas, overturned and fell into the stream.

Aland Police have registered a case.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.