ADVERTISEMENT

Driver killed after colliding with truck involved in another minor accident

Published - November 16, 2024 11:35 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A 27-year-old man, who was driving a goods vehicle, was killed on the spot after colliding with a truck on NICE road near Kommaghatta bridge on Friday night.

ADVERTISEMENT

The deceased was identified as Hariharan, a native of Krishnagiri district in Tamil Nadu. Hariharan was heading towards Magadi at around 10.30 pm. Another truck was involved in a minor accident with a passing vehicle and its driver, in an alleged rash driving, brought it to a sudden halt in the middle of the road. It was at the moment that Hariharan saw the truck. He was unable to stop the vehicle and crashed into the truck.

He was killed on the spot. The truck driver, abandoned his vehicle and fled the scene soon after the accident. The incident came to light when NICE company patrolling staff saw and reported it to the Kengeri Traffic Police.

The police have seized the truck and launched a probe into the matter.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US