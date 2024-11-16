Driver killed after colliding with truck involved in another minor accident

A 27-year-old man, who was driving a goods vehicle, was killed on the spot after colliding with a truck on NICE road near Kommaghatta bridge on Friday night.

The deceased was identified as Hariharan, a native of Krishnagiri district in Tamil Nadu. Hariharan was heading towards Magadi at around 10.30 pm. Another truck was involved in a minor accident with a passing vehicle and its driver, in an alleged rash driving, brought it to a sudden halt in the middle of the road. It was at the moment that Hariharan saw the truck. He was unable to stop the vehicle and crashed into the truck.

He was killed on the spot. The truck driver, abandoned his vehicle and fled the scene soon after the accident. The incident came to light when NICE company patrolling staff saw and reported it to the Kengeri Traffic Police.

The police have seized the truck and launched a probe into the matter.

