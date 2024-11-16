 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Driver killed after colliding with truck involved in another minor accident

Published - November 16, 2024 11:35 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A 27-year-old man, who was driving a goods vehicle, was killed on the spot after colliding with a truck on NICE road near Kommaghatta bridge on Friday night.

The deceased was identified as Hariharan, a native of Krishnagiri district in Tamil Nadu. Hariharan was heading towards Magadi at around 10.30 pm. Another truck was involved in a minor accident with a passing vehicle and its driver, in an alleged rash driving, brought it to a sudden halt in the middle of the road. It was at the moment that Hariharan saw the truck. He was unable to stop the vehicle and crashed into the truck.

He was killed on the spot. The truck driver, abandoned his vehicle and fled the scene soon after the accident. The incident came to light when NICE company patrolling staff saw and reported it to the Kengeri Traffic Police.

The police have seized the truck and launched a probe into the matter.

Published - November 16, 2024 11:35 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.