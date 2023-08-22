ADVERTISEMENT

Driver ends life

August 22, 2023 12:04 am | Updated 12:05 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A 43-year-old driver was found dead in the washroom on the terrace of the residential building on Mosque Road on Monday (Aug 21). The deceased, identified as Jeevan Verghese, native of Kerala, working as a driver for a woman living in the apartment.

The police found a note from the pocket of Jeevan written in Malayalam and have now sought the help of language experts to ascertain the content.

Though the reason behind the extreme step is yet to be ascertained, Jeevan, along with the domestic help, were accused of stealing gold and diamond valuables from the house of their employer. A case has been registered in Pulakeshi Nagar police station, and the duo was summoned and questioned by the police.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

(Those having distress or suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani on 104 for help).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US