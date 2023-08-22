Driver ends life

August 22, 2023 12:04 am | Updated 12:05 am IST - Bengaluru

A 43-year-old driver was found dead in the washroom on the terrace of the residential building on Mosque Road on Monday (Aug 21). The deceased, identified as Jeevan Verghese, native of Kerala, working as a driver for a woman living in the apartment.

The police found a note from the pocket of Jeevan written in Malayalam and have now sought the help of language experts to ascertain the content.

Though the reason behind the extreme step is yet to be ascertained, Jeevan, along with the domestic help, were accused of stealing gold and diamond valuables from the house of their employer. A case has been registered in Pulakeshi Nagar police station, and the duo was summoned and questioned by the police.

(Those having distress or suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani on 104 for help).

