YADGIR

10 November 2020 22:39 IST

A driver of a tractor was killed on the spot in a road accident near Kavadimatti village in Surpur taluk of Yadgir district on Tuesday.

He was identified as Ningappa Kongandi (24). He died after getting caught between the engine and the trailer when the tractor overturned.

A case has been registered in the Surpur Police Station.

