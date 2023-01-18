ADVERTISEMENT

Driver arrested for murdering man who harassed his sister

January 18, 2023 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Kengeri police arrested a goods vehicle driver for allegedly murdering a man who was harassing his sister even after they broke up.

The deceased has been identified as Satish, who worked as a contract labourer, while the accused Venkatesh has been arrested and remanded in judicial custody.

According to the police, Satish was having an affair with Venkatesh’s sister for the last three years and the duo broke up over a fight. However, Satish used to come to her house and harass her to patch up. Unable to bear harassment, she complained to Venkatesh.

Enraged, Venkatesh took Satish to an isolated place on NICE Road on the pretext of talking and warned him to stay away. A heated argument ensued between them and in the melee, Venkatesh stabbed Satish using an umbrella multiple times and later slit his throat using a knife, the police said.

The accused later dumped the body under the bushes and escaped. The Kengeri police, who recovered the body, caught Venkatesh through the CCTV images and call record details. Detailed questioning led to Venkatesh confessing to the crime, said the police, who have recovered blood-soaked clothes, knife, and vehicle used to commit the murder.

