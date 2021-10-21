Drive to vaccinate 50,000 people in Yadgir today

YADGIR

21 October 2021 19:20 IST

Deputy Commissioner R. Ragapriya has said that the district administration has set a target to vaccinate 50,000 people during the Vaccination Drive on Friday.

She was speaking at a preliminary meeting on vaccination in Yadgir on Thursday.

“Vaccination will be organised in Primary Health Centres, Community Health Centres, Sub Health Centres and gram panchayats and the target is to administer 50,000 doses. Executive officers of taluk panchayats and tahsildars should conduct meetings with teams deployed for the purpose,” Dr. Ragapriya said.

She said that officers should extend coordination to other officers in reaching the target. She added that the target for Urban Health Centres is 7,500 doses, for Primary Health Centres that could not do well in the last drive, 1,500 doses and for other Primary Health Centres, it is 1,000 doses each.

The Deputy Commissioner said that vehicles will be arranged to take people from their destination to the vaccination centres. All amenities, including drinking water, will be made available for people at these centres.

The drive will commence at 6 a.m. and continue till the target is reached. Anganwadi workers, teachers, panchayat development officers, staff of the Health Department and ASHAs should work to reach the target and ensure that entries of data on percentage of vaccination are made properly, Dr. Ragapriya said.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Shankaragowda Somnal, Assistant Commissioner Prashant Hanagandi, Director of DUDC Shah Alan Hussain, District Health Officer Indumathi Patil and others were present.