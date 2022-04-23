A mega drive to promote entrepreneurship among youths who have completed their studies, will be held in the city on April 28.

The objective is to encourage youngsters to launch their own firms or establishment so that they emerge as job creators rather than job seekers.

A similar exercise was held in Bengaluru, Belagavi and a few other places and the Mysuru exercise will be inaugurated by Minister for Industries Murugesh Nirani. The University of Mysore and Karnataka State Open University will be part of the drive.

A release said the drive to encourage youngsters to be entrepreneurs has been successful.

The participants will be apprised of the opportunities available in various sectors and they will be guided to identify the sector suitable to their skills and talent. The available facilities and various policies of the Government will also be explained apart from means and ways of funding the venture. Experts from various fields will answer queries of the participants while there will be a pep talk by successful entrepreneurs running their startups.

The authorities said those registering for the programme and serious about starting their own venture, will be provided additional 3 months of training.