Drive to plant fruit trees at anganwadi centers launched in Kodagu

A tree planting drive at one of the anganwadi centers in Kodagu on Sunday on the occasion of World Environment Day. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Over 5,000 saplings were planted in a day

On the occasion of World Environment Day, a unique campaign was launched in Kodagu on Sunday where fruit-bearing trees are being planted in all the anganwadi centers coming under the limits of 104 gram panchayats.

Also, launched as a part of National Poshan Abhiyan, the drive was inaugurated at K Nidugane GP with ZP CEO Bhawar Singh Meena planting saplings at one of the anganwadi centers.

The drive to plant saplings was launched in all anganwadi centers and trees that bear different varieties of fruits were planted with great enthusiasm.

Mr. Singh said that the Social Forestry and the Horticulture Department supplied plants to the GPs which in turn distributed the saplings to the anganwadi centers coming under the limits of each GP for planting them on the occasion of World Environment Day.

The trees were planted in the presence of children, anganwadi assistants, parents, GP president and members and Bala Vikas Samithi heads.

The ZP CEO said nodal officers were appointed in each hobli to oversee the tree planting and ensure the programme’s success.

Papaya, custard apple, butter fruit, guava and gooseberry were among the plant varieties planted during the drive. Over 5,000 saplings were planted at the anganwadi centers in Kodagu on Sunday, Mr Singh said.