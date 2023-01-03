ADVERTISEMENT

Drive to inoculate cattle against foot and mouth disease from tomorrow

January 03, 2023 06:15 pm | Updated 06:15 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Raichur K.R. Durugesh has said that officials of Animal Husbandry Department will carry out a mass vaccination drive to inoculate cattle under the third phase of the Centrally-sponsored National Animal Disease Control Programme for foot and mouth disease (FMD).

He was addressing a meeting in Raichur on Tuesday.

He said that under the mass drug administration scheme, 3,21,750 vaccination doses will be distributed in 815 villages.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The mass vaccination drive will commence on Thursday (January 5) and will end by March 31.

A total of 30 teams has been formed and each team will have a total of 164 vaccinators, including four cattle officers, 32 senior veterinary examiners, 23 veterinary examiners, 25 junior veterinary examiners and 43 group D employees, to vaccinate cattle across the district, Dr Durugesh said.

The officers deployed for vaccination should guide farmers about precautions to be taken before and after vaccination is administered to cattle, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US