Drive to inoculate cattle against foot and mouth disease from tomorrow

January 03, 2023 06:15 pm | Updated 06:15 pm IST - Yadgir

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Raichur K.R. Durugesh has said that officials of Animal Husbandry Department will carry out a mass vaccination drive to inoculate cattle under the third phase of the Centrally-sponsored National Animal Disease Control Programme for foot and mouth disease (FMD).

He was addressing a meeting in Raichur on Tuesday.

He said that under the mass drug administration scheme, 3,21,750 vaccination doses will be distributed in 815 villages.

The mass vaccination drive will commence on Thursday (January 5) and will end by March 31.

A total of 30 teams has been formed and each team will have a total of 164 vaccinators, including four cattle officers, 32 senior veterinary examiners, 23 veterinary examiners, 25 junior veterinary examiners and 43 group D employees, to vaccinate cattle across the district, Dr Durugesh said.

The officers deployed for vaccination should guide farmers about precautions to be taken before and after vaccination is administered to cattle, he said.