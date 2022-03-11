Drive to deliver records at doorsteps to be launched on Saturday

A drive to deliver records of the Revenue Department at the doorsteps will be launched on Saturday, said Deputy Commissioner R. Girish in Hassan on Friday.

As part of the campaign over 2.21 lakh records would be delivered to the beneficiaries. The documents include RTC, income certificate, caste certificate and map of the survey of the land. “The drive will be conducted in 2,600 villages of the State. We have involved anganwadi workers, besides our staff members, in the drive”, he said.

Those who could not receive the documents during the drive could take them from the respective offices from March 21 to 26. The purpose of the drive was to make people get their documents without making any effort. “We have already printed the documents meant to be distributed”, he said.

The drive would be launched symbolically at Tejuru village in Hassan taluk on Saturday morning. Senior officers and elected representatives will take part in the programme.