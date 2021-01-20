Drive to collect donations for Ayodhya Ram Mandir launched in Karnataka

Hassan

20 January 2021 04:41 IST

Minister for Food and Civil Supplies K. Gopalaiah launched a drive to collect donations for Ram Mandir at Ayodhya. He, together with MLA Preetham Gowda and other BJP workers, went door to door to raise donations at Beeranahalli Kere Extension, K.R. Puram and Siddaiah Nagar.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said he participated in the drive as a devotee of Ram, not as a Minister in the Cabinet. “

Legal hurdles

The Ram temple is being built at Ayodhya after a long struggle. The legal hurdles for the construction have been cleared,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid foundation stone for the construction of the temple.

“The Uttar Pradesh government alone could bear the cost of the temple. But, the donation collection drive has been launched to ensure 130 crore people of the nation participate in the construction of the temple,” he said.

Hassan Urban Development Authority chairman Lalata Murthy, BJP workers S.K. Venu Gopal, Vijay, Kartik and others were present on the occasion.