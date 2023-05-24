HamberMenu
Drive launched to complete e-KYC process for farmers

May 24, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The farmers in the district have been urged to complete the e-KYC for availing Direct Benefit Transfer under various government schemes, including subsidies.

Chandrashekar, Joint Director of Agriculture, said this entails linking the Aadhaar and mobile phone number with bank accounts to facilitate direct transfer. He said the officials of the Department of Agriculture have also launched a drive to ensure that farmers complete the e-KYC process. The drive is on since a week and officials visit the milk cooperative societies at 6 a.m. to complete the process.

So far, the e-KYC process of 78,000 farmers in the district was pending and this was expected to be completed in due course. Going forward, the e-KYC was essential not only for receiving subsidy transfer but for every other government schemes that may be introduced in future including various food security schemes, said Dr. Chandrashekar.

