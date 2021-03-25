Drive launched to clean Hadinaru lake

A special drive was taken up on Thursday to clean the Hadinaru Lake near Nanjangud, renowned for playing host to migratory birds during winter.

It was a joint effort of the people of Hadinaru and Rotary Club of Mysore South East, Inner Wheel Club, Rotaract Club and members. Nearly 5 tonnes of garbage was removed from the lake.

It is estimated that nearly 15 tonnes of waste has accumulated in the water body and it will also be removed in the days ahead through such an exercise.

Nanjangud Tahshildar Mohan Kumari took the initiative in getting the water body cleaned and launched the drive. Speaking on the occasion she said Hadinaru Lake was one of the most picturesque water bodies in the region and attracted migratory birds from different parts of the world. Hence it was imperative to keep the lake clean and eschew the practice of dumping wastes including plastic into the water body, she added.

The official recalled the contributions and grants by the successive Governments and said that Hadinaru ranked high among the villages in terms of development. There was a jatha by the school children to create public awareness on keeping the lake clean.

