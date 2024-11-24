Drive launched in twin cities against mobile use while driving

The Hubballi-Dharwad Police on Saturday launched a drive against vehicle owners using mobile phones while on riding and penalised over 100 vehicle owners on the first day.

Speaking to presspersons after launching the drive at Dajibanpet in Hubballi, Police Commissioner N. Shashikumar said that they have launched the drive against motorcyclists and vehicle owners using mobile phones while riding as they have received several complaints against the traffic offence.

“These motorists not only risk their lives but also pose a danger to the lives of other people on the road and other vehicle owners,” he said.

Mr. Shashikumar said that as per law, they will impose a fine of ₹1,500 on two-wheeler riders for using mobile phones while riding. A fine of up to ₹3,000 can be imposed on drivers of light motor vehicles for using mobile phones while driving, he said.

The Police Commissioner said that on the first day, the drive was conducted at three points and over 100 motorcyclists and motorists were booked for the offence. This apart, 30 cases were booked for rash and negligent driving, he said.

He said that the drive against mobile use while riding will continue under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime and Traffic) Raveesh C.R. in the coming days and violators will be penalised. Bike patrolling to boost the morale of the people will also continue, he said.

The Police Commissioner said that he will appeal to the general public not to allow their minor children to ride motorcycles as it is against the law. “We will penalise parents of minor children, if it is found that they have given their vehicles to minors to ride,” he said.

He also said that it is the responsibility of school and college managements to keep an eye on students, especially minors, bringing two-wheelers or other vehicles to their educational institutions.

They should take the responsibility of checking whether students are of legal age to ride or drive vehicles and if they are bringing vehicles, whether they possess driving licence or not.

Mr. Raveesh C.R. and others were present.