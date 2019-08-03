Drive against violation of nameplate norms

Following directions from the Deputy Commissioner M. Deepa, the Regional Transport Office has launched a drive against those vehicles violating norms regarding nameplates, in the district.

In a release, RTO Ravindra Kavali said that the drive has already commenced in the district.

The rules do not permit private vehicles to flaunt any nameplates or stickers. Even taxis hired by the government departments/boards/corporations cannot have a board that they are on government service.

The Central Motor Vehicles Act does not permit labels or stickers on number plates to indicate that a vehicle belongs to the government, he said.

Under this drive, the RTO has issued memos to all motor vehicle inspectors to remove unauthorised nameplates and stickers from vehicles and impose the maximum penalty on those violating the rule. By recording the number of such vehicles, it will also be blacklisted.

He has also directed the owners of private vehicles to remove the unauthorised stickers and nameplates voluntarily to avoid penal action.

As part of the drive, the motor vehicle inspectors checked vehicles at Dharwad, University of Agricultural Sciences, Navanagar, Alur Venkatrao Circle, DDPI office, old bus stand, and Karnatak College Circle and removed the stickers and nameplates, the release added.