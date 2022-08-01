Drive against traffic rule violations

Hassan Superintendent of Police Hariram Shankar and Additional SP Thammaiah at a press conference in Hassan on Monday. | Photo Credit: PRAKASH HASSAN

August 01, 2022 18:15 IST

It booked 420 cases and imposed a penalty of ₹ 2.64 lakh on Sunday

In a special drive against those violating traffic rules, Hassan Police booked 420 cases and imposed a penalty of ₹ 2.64 lakh on Sunday.

Superintendent of Police Hariram Shankar said the drive was conducted across the district. Cases were booked against 30 people, who were driving vehicles under the influence of alcohol. The police had set up special check-posts to detect drunk driving cases. The police have filed the charge-sheets to the court, where the offenders would have to pay the penalty.

Hassan Extension Police arrested six matka kingpins in the city. A team of police officers recovered ₹44,040 from the accused on July 27. The arrested are Istiyak Ahmed alias Ambli Banu, of Tipu Nagar, Ranganath K.N. of Kabbati, Manje Gowda of Vallabhabai Road, Vasi pasha of Hunasinakere Road, Nayaj of Hunasinakere Road and Rahil Sharief of 80-ft road in the city.

The arrested have been remanded to judicial custody. The SP said that the police had received information about a few more people involved in the illegal activity. They also would be arrested soon.