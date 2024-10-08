GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Drive against plastic waste conducted

Published - October 08, 2024 09:16 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Volunteers of Asthanya Charitable Trust collecting plastic waste at the footsteps of Chamundi Hills on Tuesday.

Volunteers of Asthanya Charitable Trust collecting plastic waste at the footsteps of Chamundi Hills on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Volunteers from Asthanya Charitable Trust conducted a drive against plastic waste at the footsteps of Chamundi Hills under its initiative ‘My Place, My Responsibility’.

A release said the drive was conducted on Sunday and about 25 volunteers took part and collected 30 kg of plastic waste.

The Asthanya Charitable Trust is a non-governmental organisation dedicated to promoting social welfare and environmental sustainability and aims to empower individuals and communities to take responsibility for their actions and foster a cleaner, greener future, the release said.

The NGO said the campaign, held in one of Mysuru’s beloved natural landmarks, aimed to raise awareness about the importance of reducing plastic consumption and promoting responsible disposal practices. “Volunteers worked tirelessly to gather litter, demonstrating their commitment to preserving the environment for future generations,” the release added.

A spokesperson for the organisation said the event was a testament to the NGO’s mission of fostering community responsibility towards surroundings. “Through campaigns like My Place, My Responsibility, we strive to educate people on the critical need to reduce, reuse, and recycle plastic and every small effort counts in creating a cleaner and healthier society,” said the spokesperson for the organisation.

The My Place, My Responsibility initiative encourages individuals to reflect on their environmental impact and take proactive steps in their daily lives, said the organisation, adding that the emphasis was on the importance of minimizing plastic use and reusing materials whenever possible, alongside educating the community about responsible waste management.

The organisation said it has plans for more such events in the future to further drive home the message of sustainability and encourage active participation in keeping public spaces clean.

Published - October 08, 2024 09:16 pm IST

Related Topics

Karnataka / Mysore / environmental issues / environmental cleanup / environmental pollution / plastic pollution / non government organizations (NGO) / nature / waste management / waste management and pollution control

