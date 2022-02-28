Drive against illegal banners, flexes: BBMP seeks police support

Though the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has launched a drive against illegal flexes, banners and other publicity material in the city, many are still found in different areas. The BBMP is now seeking help from the Police Department.

BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta urged City Police Commissioner Kamal Pant to provide needed support for the drive. This, he said, would help civic officials take legal action, besides preventing unwanted incidents.

Mr. Pant, in a press release here on Monday said, had assured cooperation from the police for the continuation of the drive.

Mr. Gupta also chaired a virtual meeting with civic officials on the issue and directed filing of FIRs in jurisdictional police stations against those responsible for putting up such illegal display material. He said that marshals could be roped in for the drive, along with silt and tractor, ‘prahari’ vehicles.

All the zonal commissioners, zonal joint commissioners and chief engineers, and senior officials attended the virtual meeting.