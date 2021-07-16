Drip irrigation subsidy will continue: B.C. Patil

BENGALURU

16 July 2021 23:48 IST

Experts had questioned move to withdraw it

The State government has decided to continue with the earlier system of providing subsidy for micro irrigation system for farmers.

The decision was announced by Agriculture Minister B.C. Patil close on the heels of experts from agricultural and horticultural sectors questioning the rationale behind withdrawing the subsidy for a water-conserving system.

Advertising

Advertising

Agriculture Minister told reporters after reviewing the progress of kharif agricultural activities with departmental officials in Bengaluru that following Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa’s instructions, the department had continued with the earlier system of providing 90% subsidy for drip/micro irrigation system for farmers with a landholding size of up to two hectares and 45% subsidy for farmers having land-holding of 2 to 5 hectares. There will not be any subsidy for those having more than five hectares of land.

Though agriculture experts have welcomed the Minister’s announcement, they have sought clarification on whether the government had decided to continue with the subsidy for value addition/processing and mechanisation too which are an integral part of initiatives for doubling farmers’ incomes.

The Minister said his department had set a target of conducting crop survey on 2.1 lakh fields this kharif season. Farmers were to conduct survey of their own land through an app-based system, he said.