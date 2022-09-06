Drinking water supply will be restored by today: BWSSB

Special Correspondent Bengaluru
September 06, 2022 21:09 IST

The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has assured that drinking water supply, which was affected following flooding of pump houses at Thorekadanahalli (T.K. Halli), will be restored by Wednesday.

Two pump hoses of 550 MLD capacity (stage four, phase two) and one of 330 MLD (stage three, phase two) capacity were flooded owing to heavy rainfall and overflowing of the Bheemeshwari. The drinking water supply affected more than 50 areas in the city. 

N Jayaram, chairman, BWSSB, said pump houses that supply 550 MLD would be functional by Tuesday night in a phased manner. Out of the six pumps of the remaining 330 MLD supply line, three were functional on Tuesday evening and rest would start pumping water post-midnight.

“After pumping stations were flooded, we took all precautionary measures to restore the supply by replacing motors with spares that we had in other stations such as Harohalli and Tataguni. Stage by stage, services will be restored to the residential locations. We will supply water before the deadline is fixed,” Mr, Jayaram said. The official said that suspension of water supply after flooding of pumping stations affected 6 to7 lakh buildings in the city. He maintained that on Tuesday, BSWSSB also supplied water through tankers to the affected areas. Flooding of the pumping stations resulted in loss of properties worth ₹4 crore to ₹5 crore. 

STP submerged

Mr. Jayaram said a sewerage treatment plant at Kadubeesnahalli completely submerged on Monday. He said the STP will be repaired only after water level recedes. The STP is located in K.C Valley. 

