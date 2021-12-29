Drinking water supply timing to fluctuate in parts of Mysuru

The time of drinking water supply in parts of the city is likely to fluctuate till January 25, 2022, in view of the repair works taken up at the storage tank of Vani Vilas Water Works (VVWW) in Yadavagiri.

The areas to be affected include Mandi Mohalla, Lashkar Mohalla, Yadavagiri, Bannimantap A, B and C Layout, Eeranagere, Siddiqia Nagar, Shivarathreshwara Nagar, Tilak Nagar, Bada Makan, Haleem Nagar, parts of Devaraja Mohalla, Nazarbad, Vidyaranyapuram, Vishweshwaranagar, Chamundipuram, Lourd Nagar, Meena Bazar; Mysuru City Corporation’s (MCC) Ward No. 8, 17, 19, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 40, 41, 55. 60, 61 and 62, besides Metagalli and Hebbal Industrial areas, according to a press statement from MCC.

The Executive Engineer of VVWW, in a statement, has appealed to the residents of the localities to store water whenever it is supplied and cooperate with the MCC. The repair works at the storage tank in Yadavagiri will be held between December 28 and January 25, 2022.