Drinking water crisis on outskirts of Mysuru

A severe drinking water scarcity has hits parts of Mysuru’s outskirts forcing the authorities to supply drinking water through tankers.

The areas that are affected by drinking water scarcity include Tavarekatte at the foothills of Chamundi Hills, Hinkal, Vijaynagar Third and Fourth stage, besides Railway Layout.

The absence of drinking water in Tavarekatte village even saw the residents stage a protest on Saturday by blocking the road leading to the hill-top, leaving many devotees and tourists stranded.

Many parts of the areas facing water scarcity fall under Chamundeshwari Assembly constituency that is represented by Minister for Higher Education G.T. Deve Gowda. The Minister has convened a meeting of senior officials including Deputy Commissioner Abhiram Sankar, Zilla Panchyat Chief Executive Officer K. Jyothi, and Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Commissioner Shilpa Nag in the city on Monday to chalk out emergency measures.

The scarcity in most places has been attributed to non-functional borewells. The authorities had arranged to send drinking water to the affected areas through water tankers, but the supply is proving to be insufficient to meet the needs of all residents.

Meanwhile, the water level in KRS reservoir near here, which is the main source of drinking water to Mysuru, stood at 89.48 ft against the maximum level of 124.8 ft. However, drinking water continued to be supplied to most parts of Mysuru city. The water level in KRS on the corresponding day last year was just 73.38, according to the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC). Hence, the storage level was relatively better this year.

The officials are pinning their hopes on the early completion of the Hale Unduwadi drinking water project KRS, which is expected to meet the drinking water requirements of Mysuru and its surrounding areas for the next 30 years.