Drill to access flood preparedness held in Bidar district

June 23, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

The Bidar district administration, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and Fire and Emergency Services Department conducted a drill here on Friday to determine how prepared responders were to tackle the flood situation.

The team reached the Janwada water tank, 11 km from the city, and created a hypothetical flood situation to demonstrate the rescue operations during floods.

NDRF commandant officer 10th Battalion Pradeep Kumar and Fire and Emergency officer Mujael Patel briefed on the situation and role and responsibilities of each team member.

Students from different government schools, who watched the drill, found it helpful to deal with emergency situations.

