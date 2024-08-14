GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Drill on banks of Bhima river in Kalaburagi district of Karnataka to assess preparedness for tackling flood

Local volunteers and villagers gathered at the drill to watch the training session to deal with an emergency situation

Published - August 14, 2024 12:00 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
The district administration carried out a drill on the bank of the Bhima river, near Saradagi (B) village in Kalaburagi, on August 13, 2024.

The district administration carried out a drill on the bank of the Bhima river, near Saradagi (B) village in Kalaburagi, on August 13, 2024.

The Kalaburagi district administration, along with Fire and Emergency Services and other departments conducted a drill on the banks of Bhima river at Saradagi (B) village on August 13 to determine preparedness to tackle a flood.

The team reached the banks of Bhima river near Saradagi (B) village, created a hypothetical flood situation to demonstrate a rescue operation.

During the exercise, Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Priyank Kharge, MLA Allamprabhu Patil, and Deputy Commissioner Fouzia Tarannum boarded motor boats wearing life jackets.

The disaster management team and the Fire & Emergency response team briefed each member of the team about the situation, and their role and responsibilities.

Local volunteers and villagers gathered at the drill to watch the training session to deal with an emergency situation.

