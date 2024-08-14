The Kalaburagi district administration, along with Fire and Emergency Services and other departments conducted a drill on the banks of Bhima river at Saradagi (B) village on August 13 to determine preparedness to tackle a flood.

The team reached the banks of Bhima river near Saradagi (B) village, created a hypothetical flood situation to demonstrate a rescue operation.

During the exercise, Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Priyank Kharge, MLA Allamprabhu Patil, and Deputy Commissioner Fouzia Tarannum boarded motor boats wearing life jackets.

The disaster management team and the Fire & Emergency response team briefed each member of the team about the situation, and their role and responsibilities.

Local volunteers and villagers gathered at the drill to watch the training session to deal with an emergency situation.