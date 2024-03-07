ADVERTISEMENT

DRI unearths illegal elephant tusk trade in Bengaluru, arrests seven

March 07, 2024 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - Bengaluru

Imran Gowhar 10146

The elephant tusks, totaling 6.8 kg, recovered by the Directorate of Revenue officers on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Directorate of Revenue (DRI) officers on Wednesday unearthed a elephant tusk sale syndicate and arrested a gang of seven.

Based on a tip-off, a team of officials intercepted three suspects in an autorickshaw on Tuesday and recovered ivory tusks concealed in a large bag from their possession. Based on their information, the DRI team arrested four additional accomplices involved in facilitating the illegal trade. Two elephant tusks, totally weighing 6.8 kg, were recovered and seized as per Section 50 of the Wildlife Protection Act (WPA), 1972.

Initial probe revealed that the accused were part of a poachers gang operating in the forest area bordering Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. These area often are not patrolled well due to lack of coordination over jurisdictional issues, sources said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Following the arrest, the Forest Department officials have now stepped up combing operation to trace the body of the elephant which was killed by poachers to harvest the tusks.

The tusks were being smuggled to Delhi and Kolkata market due to high demand for making ivory items, sources said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US