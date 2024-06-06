GIFT a SubscriptionGift
DRI officials unearth international gold smuggling racket, seize over 9 kg gold worth ₹6.29 crore 

Published - June 06, 2024 09:55 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Over 9 kg of gold was seized by DRI officials at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru.

Over 9 kg of gold was seized by DRI officials at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Officials of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Tuesday unearthed an international gold smuggling racket and seized over 9 kilograms of gold worth ₹6.2 crore in two different incidents within three hours. While 6.8 kg of crude gold was recovered from two women passengers, the officials recovered 2.18 kg of gold from the restroom of an aircraft.

Based on specific intelligence that a syndicate would conceal gold inside the aircraft during its international leg for further retrieval, the officers of DRI Bengaluru rummaged through the Thai Airways flight from Bangkok which landed at Kempegowda International Airport.

The rummaging resulted in recovery of 6.834 kg of gold in bar form and crude form concealed inside abandoned handbags on the flight.

Based on the documents found inside the handbags and inputs from the crew, the officers identified the passengers who left the bags and intercepted them. After detailed interrogation, the passengers allegedly accepted that the gold was concealed by them inside the craft. The gold was valued at ₹4.77 crore by the government-certified assayer. The passengers were arrested and further investigation is in progress.

Inquiries revealed that the accused women were from West Bengal and Haryana aged around 40 years. The duo had travelled to Thailand on tourist visa and based on the instruction of a person they met, had agreed to smuggle the gold for a commission. The duo was supposed to handover the gold to a contact outside the airport who escaped soon after the duo was detained, the officials said.

In another incident, based on specific intelligence, 2.18 kg of foreign-origin gold in bar form was recovered and seized by officers of DRI, Bengaluru, upon rummaging an Emirates flight which arrived from Dubai at the KIA.

The smuggled gold was concealed in the front lavatory of the aircraft. The gold was valued at ₹1.52 crore.

