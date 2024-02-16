DRI officials bust drug racket, recover cocaine capsules worth ₹9.2 crore

February 16, 2024 08:17 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - Bengaluru

Officials of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence busted another drug smuggling racket and arrested a 40-year-old Venezuela national allegedly trying to smuggle cocaine to Delhi worth ₹9.2 crore.

The accused was caught as soon as he landed at the Bengaluru airport from Dubai. The officials intercepted him based on profile screening and found that he had consumed cocaine capsules . The officials with the medical help ejected the capsules and took him into custody for further investigation.

A preliminary probe revealed that the accused was heading to Delhi with the consignment to hand it over to his contact who are suspected to be part of the international drug racket .

Meanwhile, CCB officials on Friday arrested a foreign national and recovered synthetic drugs worth ₹83.4 lakh from him. The accused was allegedly caught red-handed while trying to sell the drugs in Varthur police station limits. Inquiries revealed that the accused had come to Bengaluru in 2018 on a student visa later and started peddling drugs. He was also involved in a murder case of a woman reported in Hennur police station limits in 2019, said the police.