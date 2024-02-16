GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

DRI officials bust drug racket, recover cocaine capsules worth ₹9.2 crore

February 16, 2024 08:17 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Officials of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence busted another drug smuggling racket and arrested a 40-year-old Venezuela national allegedly trying to smuggle cocaine to Delhi worth ₹9.2 crore.

The accused was caught as soon as he landed at the Bengaluru airport from Dubai. The officials intercepted him based on profile screening and found that he had consumed cocaine capsules . The officials with the medical help ejected the capsules and took him into custody for further investigation.

A preliminary probe revealed that the accused was heading to Delhi with the consignment to hand it over to his contact who are suspected to be part of the international drug racket .

Meanwhile, CCB officials on Friday arrested a foreign national and recovered synthetic drugs worth ₹83.4 lakh from him. The accused was allegedly caught red-handed while trying to sell the drugs in Varthur police station limits. Inquiries revealed that the accused had come to Bengaluru in 2018 on a student visa later and started peddling drugs. He was also involved in a murder case of a woman reported in Hennur police station limits in 2019, said the police.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.