DRI busts diamond, foreign currency smuggling racket

January 13, 2024 03:43 pm | Updated 03:43 pm IST - Bengaluru

Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officials on Wednesday (January 10) busted a smuggling racket and arrested four passengers smuggling diamonds and foreign currency worth total ₹13.8 crore.

Based on a tip off, the officials intercepted two passengers at Bengaluru and two at Hyderabad airports after they completed the boarding formalities. “The diamonds of 8053 carat and 5569 carats, natural and lab grown, were concealed inside chocolate packets and headed to Dubai,” the officials said.

“The accused passengers are from Chikkaballapura and sourced the smuggled items from Mumbai before boarding the flight, to be handed over to their contacts in Dubai,” they said.

The officials suspect that the accused are part of a bigger racket and further investigation is on to ascertain the network.

