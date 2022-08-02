DRFO transferred for harassing youth

August 02, 2022 19:40 IST

He had arrested and handcuffed them for cutting trees

The Forest Department has transferred Pramod S.Kumbar, Deputy Range Forest Officer of Kanur section in Sagar taluk, to the Wildlife Division office in Shivamogga. The officer was accused of harassing local youth after arresting them on charges of cutting trees in the forest area.

The Deputy Conservator of Forests (Wildlife Division) issued the transfer order on Tuesday. Pramod Kambar registered a case on July 21 and arrested a few youths of Uralagallu in Sagar taluk. The youth reportedly cut a few trees to clear the road to their village. The DRFO had handcuffed the arrested and also allegedly circulated their photos. The local people had condemned the incident and also called for a protest march on August 5 on this issue.

Meanwhile, the matter came up for debate during the KDP meeting in Shivamogga on July 30. Sagar MLA Hartal Halappa had raised the issue and demanded disciplinary action against the official. Minister for Sericulture K.C. Narayana Gowda, who is the Minister in charge of Shivamogga district, ordered for action against the officer on charges of harassing the youth. Following the direction he has been transferred to allow an unbiased inquiry into the incident.

Urulagallu, the village with about 60 people, lacks electricity and road. The residents of the village have been demanding basic amentifies for decades.