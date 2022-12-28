ADVERTISEMENT

Dress code for temple on Chamundi Hills?

December 28, 2022 09:55 pm | Updated 09:55 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Will there be a dress code for visiting Chamundeshwari temple atop Chamundi Hills in the city?

A section of activists has aired such a demand and are drumming up support for their cause, and Mysuru MP Pratap Simha has said that he is in favour of it.

He told media persons on Tuesday that some States had such a code for visiting temples and he too was receiving requests from devotees and various sections of public on introducing such a code for Chamundeshwari temple.

Mr. Simha said some tourists or devotees tend to be “inappropriately attired” when visiting temple and hence there was nothing wrong in having a dress code. But if the devotees themselves adhere to “appropriate dress” it would be a non-issue, he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Chamundi Hills and the temple are a ‘’must-see’ in the itinerary of tourists visiting Mysuru. Besides, devotees from across the region regularly visit the temple and its footfall has increased over the years.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US