Dress code for temple on Chamundi Hills?

December 28, 2022 09:55 pm | Updated 09:55 pm IST - MYSURU

Will there be a dress code for visiting Chamundeshwari temple atop Chamundi Hills in the city?

A section of activists has aired such a demand and are drumming up support for their cause, and Mysuru MP Pratap Simha has said that he is in favour of it.

He told media persons on Tuesday that some States had such a code for visiting temples and he too was receiving requests from devotees and various sections of public on introducing such a code for Chamundeshwari temple.

Mr. Simha said some tourists or devotees tend to be “inappropriately attired” when visiting temple and hence there was nothing wrong in having a dress code. But if the devotees themselves adhere to “appropriate dress” it would be a non-issue, he added.

Chamundi Hills and the temple are a ‘’must-see’ in the itinerary of tourists visiting Mysuru. Besides, devotees from across the region regularly visit the temple and its footfall has increased over the years.