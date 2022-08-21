Dredging at Harangi dam will begin in November: Karjol

Minister for Water Resources Govind M. Karjol on a visit to Harangi reservoir in Kodagu on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

ADVERTISEMENT

Minister for Water Resources Govind M. Karjol said the State government will begin work on dredging and other related development works at Harangi reservoir in Kodagu district in November this year.

Speaking to reporters during a visit to the backwaters of Harangi dam on Sunday, Mr. Karjol said the government had issued an administrative approval for the development works amounting to ₹130 crore. A large quantity of silt had been deposited in Harangi reservoir and its downstream after the heavy rains of 2018 led to widespread landslips in the region.

A study carried out by the government had shown that a large quantity of earth and silt had been deposited in the reservoir, while the flow of water in the river had been restricted due to the collapse of earth along the sides of the river and its tributaries during the natural disasters. Out of the ₹130 crore estimate for the works, Mr. Karjol said about ₹40 crore will be spent on removing silt deposited in the river while a total of 314 bridges that had been damaged will be repaired.

ADVERTISEMENT

Madikeri MLA Appachu Ranjan, who was also present on the occasion, said the action plan for removal of silt in the reservoir and the river was being prepared for the last three years and the work had been put off due to various reasons. A team of experts from National Institute of Hydrology in Roorkee had already carried out a study on the desiltation exercise and a Maharashtra-based company, which had bagged the tender, had been entrusted with the works.

Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Ltd. Managing Director Shankare Gowda, who accompanied the Minister during his visit, said a total of 8.8 lakh cubic metres of silt deposited in the reservoir is proposed to be removed in the project.

Meanwhile, Mr. Karjol said the government has taken a decision to promote rearing of fish in different reservoirs of the State.

Pointing out that ₹5,000 crore can be earned through rearing fish only in Almatti reservoir in the State, Mr. Karjol said the government proposed to implement the project of rearing fish in different reservoirs of the State through Cauvery Neeravari Nigam.