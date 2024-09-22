ADVERTISEMENT

Dredger fishes out parts of heavy vehicle at Shirur

Published - September 22, 2024 07:09 am IST - HUBBALLI

The third phase rescue operation with the help dredger to trace three persons who went missing after the landslide at Shirur in Uttara Kannada district, gave some positive results on Saturday, the second day of the operation with parts of a heavy vehicle being fished out from Gangavali river.

The Hindu Bureau

THe dredger that has been deployed in search of the three missing persons in Shirur of Uttara Kannada district. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A rescue operation to trace three persons who went missing after July’s landslip at Shirur in Uttara Kannada district, gave some positive results on Saturday, with parts of a heavy vehicle being fished out from the Gangavali.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Uttara Kannada district administration resumed the rescue operation on Friday in coordination with the Navy, the Karwar port and the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) personnel. The operation is to trace the three persons, namely Kerala lorry driver Arjun, Jagannath from Shiroor, and another person named Lokesh. They had gone missing after the landslip on July 16.

A dredger and a barge required for the operation arrived at Shiroor in Ankola taluk on Friday and these were immediately pressed into service with the help of divers from the Navy, the SDRF, and the Uttara Kannada police.

ADVERTISEMENT

The dredger was pressed into service at four locations identified by Navy divers and experts. On Saturday, another diving team from Malpe, led by Eshwar Malpe, joined the operation along with the Navy and the SDRF personnel.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

According to Superintendent of Police of Uttara Kannada district M. Narayan, who is camping in the area, the search operations yielded two wheels, a steering wheel, and other parts belonging to a heavy vehicle. He said the parts fished out from the river pertained to a gas tanker and the search for the lorry from Kerala was under way.

The operation will resume on Sunday morning. The dredging is likely to continue for next eight days according to the district administration.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US