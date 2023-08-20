ADVERTISEMENT

DRDO’s unmanned testing aircraft crashes in Karnataka’s Hiriyur taluk

August 20, 2023 11:27 am | Updated 11:48 am IST - Shivamogga

The locals spotted the aircraft Tapas 07A-14 and informed the police

The Hindu Bureau

An aircraft of DRDO crashed at Vaddikere near Hiriyur of Chitradurga on Sunday morning. Photo: Special arrangement

An unmanned testing aircraft of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), crashed on a groundnut field at Vaddikere in Hiriyur taluk on August 20. Nobody was hurt in the incident.

An aircraft of DRDO crashed at Vaddikere near Hiriyur of Chitradurga on Sunday morning. Photo: Special arrangement

The locals spotted the aircraft Tapas 07A-14 and informed the police. Chitradurga SP K.Parashuram told The Hindu that the unmanned aircraft, being operated by the DRDO facility at Kudapura near Challakere, crashed on the agricultural field. The police and the DRDO team reached the spot. “Nobody is injured in the incident, as there were none on the field when it crashed”, the officer said.

The police and DRDO officials are on the spot. The incident has attracted many locals.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US