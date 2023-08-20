HamberMenu
DRDO’s unmanned testing aircraft crashes in Karnataka’s Hiriyur taluk

The locals spotted the aircraft Tapas 07A-14 and informed the police

August 20, 2023 11:27 am | Updated 11:27 am IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau
An unmanned testing aircraft of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), crashed on a groundnut field at Vaddikere in Hiriyur taluk on August 20. Nobody was hurt in the incident.

The locals spotted the aircraft Tapas 07A-14 and informed the police. Chitradurga SP K.Parashuram told The Hindu that the unmanned aircraft, being operated by the DRDO facility at Kudapura near Challakere, crashed on the agricultural field. The police and the DRDO team reached the spot. “Nobody is injured in the incident, as there were none on the field when it crashed”, the officer said.

The police and DRDO officials are on the spot. The incident has attracted many locals.

