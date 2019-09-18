DRDO’s UAV crashes into arecanut farm in Chitradurga

An Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) at Kudapura in Chitradurga district crashed into an arecanut farm near Jodichikkenahalli in Challakere taluk on Tuesday.

The UAV — Tapas-04 ADE 19 — lost contact with the radar around 6.30 a.m. It crashed 15 minutes later into the arecanut farm of one Anandappa. The farmers who were working at the farm heard the sound and rushed to the spot. They thought that it was an aircraft and searched for the pilot. When they did not find the pilot, they informed the police about the crash.

DRDO officials rushed to spot and conducted an investigation. They collected the debris of the crashed UAV to find the exact cause of crash. The UAV was being developed by the DRDO on experimental flight trial in new configuration.