DRDO to set up oxygen plants in six cities

MYSURU

28 May 2021 18:38 IST

In Mysuru, the plant would be set up at K.R. Hospital or District Hospital; NHAI plans to complete work before June 20

Mysuru is among six cities identified by the Centre in the State for installing Pressure Swing Absorption (PSA) medical oxygen generation plants.

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is executing the key project based on the recommendations of the sites by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Besides Mysuru, Bengaluru (two plants), Hassan, Mangaluru, Karwar and Belagavi are the other cities where PSA oxygen plants of 1,000 LPM (Litres Per Minute) capacity each are being set up for the benefit of COVID-19 patients.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is identifying the location in each city to facilitate the DRDO for setting up the plants at the earliest.

Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMCRI), which is managing multiple COVID-19 hospitals in Mysuru, has been identified by the Ministry for the oxygen plant. MMCRI has 1,005 bed strength.

The plant will either be set up on the premises of K.R. Hospital or the District Hospital, both of which have been treating COVID-19 patients since the last wave.

In Bengaluru, the two plants have been proposed at the Command Hospital Air Force and ESIC PGIMSR and Model Hospital, Rajajinagar.

Meanwhile, the NHAI has written to the Deputy Commissioner, Mysuru, for providing suitable land and power supply connection for commissioning the oxygen plant.

NHAI Project Director B.T. Sridhara had visited the K.R. Hospital recently to finalise the site for the plant. However, Mysuru MP Pratap Simha suggested setting up the plant at District Hospital on KRS Road instead of K.R. Hospital.

The project director has therefore written to the Deputy Commissioner to discuss with the MP, DHO and the Dean of MMCRI and finalise the site as the construction would be taken up at the earliest. NHAI, in its letter to the Deputy Commissioner on Thursday, said the plant would be constructed before June 20.