DRDO centre to come up in Shivamogga

30 September 2020 00:40 IST

Shivamogga Lok Sabha member B.Y. Raghavendra has said the Central government will take up many projects, including a research centre of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), in Shivamogga district.

Mr. Raghavendra told presspersons in Shivamogga on Tuesday that the DRDO would set up its centre on the campus of Sahyadri College. A team of experts from the organisation visited the campus and met the officers of Kuvempu University in this regard. Recently, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa had met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and requested him to set up a full-fledged research centre in Shivamogga. Mr. Raghavendra said the Union government would be spending ₹30 crore on the project.

The Centre had considered a proposal to set up a science centre in Shivamogga city. The centre would include an ‘innovation hub’, which would encourage young scientists. “Nearly 7 acres of land has been identified at Ragi Gudda for the centre, which would be set at a cost of ₹17 crore,” he said.

The Lok Sabha member said he had requested the Union government to set up one more Kendriya Vidyalaya in the city. “A Rapid Action Force has been sanctioned for Shivamogga district. An airport is also coming up. Gradually, the number of officers from Central government working in Shivamogga has been increasing. Considering these developments, one more Central school is required,” he said.

Further, Mr. Raghavendra said the Union government had decided to include Shivamogga in the proposed Bengaluru–Mumbai Industrial Corridor project. This would encourage industries in the district in a big way.