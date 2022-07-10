Draupadi Murmu to be in Bengaluru on July 10

Draupadi Murmu, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) nominee for the presidential election, will visit Bengaluru on Sunday to seek support from BJP legislators and Parliament members.

Karnataka BJP said in a press release that Ms. Murmu would be welcomed by 20 groups of tribal artists. Around 2,500 women members too would gather at hotel Shangrila where Ms. Murmu would be staying. The party’s ST morcha held a meeting at the party office on Saturday to discuss the details of her visit to Kanataka ahead of the presidential elections slated for July 18.

Opposition presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha had visited Bengaluru last weekend and met Congress legislators and Parliament members. The JD(S) has shown an inclination to back Ms. Murmu.