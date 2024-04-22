Drama prevailed over seizure of two crore

April 22, 2024 10:04 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST - Bengaluru

Drama prevailed among the election officials over the seizure of ₹2 crore from a vehicle in Bengaluru on Saturday night, as officials registered a case against BJP functionaries, charging them of indulging in “undue influence” in elections under the provisions of Representation of People’s Act, even as Income Tax officials refused to seize the amount since documents were in order.

Following the development, the election officials approached the court and Election Commission seeking permission to register a FIR. Based on the complaint, the Cottonpete police registered a case against BJP Secretary Lokesh Ambekallu, Venkatesh Prasad and others under The under Section 123 of the Representation of People’s Act and sections of IPC.

On behalf of BJP

In his complaint, Ravi Asuti, head of the Static Surveillance Team (SST), said that Mr. Prasad and his associate Gangadhar, admitted that they were carrying cash on behalf of BJP and submitted a letter stating that the ₹5 crore was withdrawn from Canara Bank, Kodandandaramapura branch, on March 27 of which ₹2 crore was being carried to distribute to booth workers in Mysuru, Kodagu, Chamarajanagar and Bengaluru South constituencies. However, the letter did not have any specific details and suspected that the cash was suspected to be part of corrupt practice or to induce voters, it said. “Even though there is provision of UPI, RTGS and NEFT mode of transactions, carrying a huge amount of cash did not have any justification and matter of is a serious concern,” the complaint said.

Meanwhile, the IT department in a communication to the Bengaluru Central returning officer, has said that after examining the documents submitted by Mr. Ambekallu, it was ascertained that the source of the cash stood explained and the intercepted cash of ₹2 crore was not liable to be seized as per IT Act, 1961. The communication pointed out that the cash intercepted was from the cash-in-hand of BJP Karnataka. The statement of expenditure for the period between March 1, 2024 and April 19, 2024, was analysed to cross-verify the entries made in the cash book. While there was a cash withdrawal of ₹5 crore from the bank account, there was a debit entry of ₹2 crore on April 20.

Cash of over ₹10,000

Later, the Chief Electoral Officer of Karnataka said on social media platform X, “As there is violation of ECI directions and the recipient’s list was not produced, based on the suspicion that money may be used for inducements in election an FIR u/s 123 of RP Act and 171(B)(C)(E)(F) of IPC related to bribery and undue influence is registered.” Further, he said, “As per ECI direction cash more than ₹10,000 given to party functionaries and candidates agents for political activities shall be done through cheque or online mode. ECI also advised political parties not to carry huge cash.