Drama at Hubballi court after outside advocates appear for Kashmiri students

High drama ensued at Hubballi Court complex after three advocates reportedly from Bengaluru arrived to file bail petition on behalf of three Kashmiri students booked under sedition charges for raising pro-Pakistan slogan and who are in judicial custody now.
As the Hubballi Bar Association had passed a resolution against any of the members from Hubballi bar association from appearing on behalf of the students, some members raised objection and also held a protest.
After the arrival of advocates from outside, the police had deployed additional forces around the court premises and photographers were also prevented from entering court premises.
Meanwhile, some members of the Hubballi Bar Association led by advocate Sanjay Badaskar, Ashok Anvekar and others staged a protest outside court building against the advocates appearing on behalf of the students.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.