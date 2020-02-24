Drama at Hubballi court after outside advocates appear for Kashmiri students

High drama ensued at Hubballi Court complex after three advocates reportedly from Bengaluru arrived to file bail petition on behalf of three Kashmiri students booked under sedition charges for raising pro-Pakistan slogan and who are in judicial custody now.

As the Hubballi Bar Association had passed a resolution against any of the members from Hubballi bar association from appearing on behalf of the students, some members raised objection and also held a protest.

After the arrival of advocates from outside, the police had deployed additional forces around the court premises and photographers were also prevented from entering court premises.

Meanwhile, some members of the Hubballi Bar Association led by advocate Sanjay Badaskar, Ashok Anvekar and others staged a protest outside court building against the advocates appearing on behalf of the students.